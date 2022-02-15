BlackRock Inc. Acquires 11,882 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 504,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $25,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,431,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 829,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,583,000 after acquiring an additional 393,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGOV opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.96 and a 1 year high of $54.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

