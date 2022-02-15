Black Maple Capital Management LP Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 208,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. Perpetua Resources makes up about 0.7% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned about 0.33% of Perpetua Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth $1,488,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $862,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth $9,254,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Perpetua Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPTA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 174,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,441. The company has a market capitalization of $219.66 million and a P/E ratio of -5.82. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price target on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

