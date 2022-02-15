Black Maple Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $769,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,351,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $33.80. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

Several research firms have commented on OVV. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

