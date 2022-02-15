Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $64.55

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.55 and last traded at $65.53, with a volume of 2219565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.60.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.
Black Knight Company Profile (NYSE:BKI)
Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.
