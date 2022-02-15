Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $64.55

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.55 and last traded at $65.53, with a volume of 2219565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Black Knight by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

