BitTube Market Capitalization Tops $891,466.48 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $891,466.48 and approximately $3,226.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 335,587,269 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

