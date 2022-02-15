BitcoinPoS Price Hits $0.0600 on Major Exchanges (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $311,148.85 and approximately $244.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,393,493 coins and its circulating supply is 5,182,039 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

