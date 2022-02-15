Bitcloud Trading Up 2.1% This Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $101,575.75 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,020.20 or 1.00178168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00064218 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.56 or 0.00244773 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.18 or 0.00155170 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.72 or 0.00302025 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005477 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001261 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,526,530 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

