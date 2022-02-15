BIT Mining (BTCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.
BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 26.96% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $404.32 million during the quarter.
Shares of NYSE BTCM opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. BIT Mining has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $210.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.02.
About BIT Mining
BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.
