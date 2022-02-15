BIT Mining (BTCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 26.96% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $404.32 million during the quarter.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTCM opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. BIT Mining has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $210.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BIT Mining by 33.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BIT Mining by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 269,350 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.