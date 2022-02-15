Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 336,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,149,000 after buying an additional 282,863 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 350,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.19. 12,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,800. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

