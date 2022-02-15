BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew Sells 450 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $13,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BioLife Solutions stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.36. 304,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,141. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 263.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.70.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. FMR LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 248,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 137,913 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 583,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.