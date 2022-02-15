BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.73.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, CEO John R. Beaver acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.