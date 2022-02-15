BioImpact Capital LLC Increases Position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

BioImpact Capital LLC lifted its stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,972,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641,296 shares during the quarter. Epizyme accounts for approximately 3.2% of BioImpact Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BioImpact Capital LLC owned approximately 3.82% of Epizyme worth $20,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Epizyme by 576.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Epizyme by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,593,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 582,398 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 33.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 684,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Shares of Epizyme stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. 2,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,516,926. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.24. Epizyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

In other Epizyme news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 7,563 shares of company stock worth $15,066 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.