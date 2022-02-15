Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,081,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,628 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $137,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 36.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,945 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 96.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,268 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,256 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 3,978.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,256,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,144,000 after purchasing an additional 250,143 shares during the last quarter. 46.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BILI opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.32. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.40.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

