BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.38.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $682,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Ostryniec sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $87,896.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,165 over the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $30.05. 1,012,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,940. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 0.77. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

