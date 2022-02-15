Beryl Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV)

Beryl Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,903 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Motive Capital worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Motive Capital during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Motive Capital by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 914,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 184,215 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its stake in Motive Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 111,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Motive Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,454,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motive Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOTV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. 1,013,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,749. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91. Motive Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

