Beryl Capital Management LLC Invests $7.82 Million in Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the third quarter worth $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 235,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGS remained flat at $$9.72 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

