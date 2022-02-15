Beryl Capital Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Beryl Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 513,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,156 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Velocity Acquisition worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the third quarter worth $39,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter worth $73,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the third quarter worth $99,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter worth $157,000.

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

VELO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. 360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,681. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.85.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO).

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.