Beryl Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,651 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 52.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $313,494.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 10,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $582,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,366,315 shares of company stock worth $75,222,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of NUAN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,135. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -613.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.14. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.