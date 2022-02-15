Beryl Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,167,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883,589 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 2.34% of Vy Global Growth worth $11,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 278.7% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 138,519 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 268.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,459,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,621 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vy Global Growth by 0.7% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 806,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the third quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the third quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vy Global Growth stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. 6,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,846. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82. Vy Global Growth has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $12.55.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

