Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the January 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:BGRY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 27,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,456. Berkshire Grey has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,637,000. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,135,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,051,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Grey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.