Berenson Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:BACA) Short Interest Update

Berenson Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:BACA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the January 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $9,012,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Berenson Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BACA opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Berenson Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69.
Berenson Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I is based in New York.
