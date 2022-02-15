Benefit Street Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Benefit Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the third quarter worth about $343,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gores Holdings VIII by 228.2% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 284,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 197,510 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gores Holdings VIII by 14.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the third quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gores Holdings VIII by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Shares of GIIXU stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,760. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.27. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $10.86.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIIXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.