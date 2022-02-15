Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the January 15th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 194.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFF opened at $100.66 on Tuesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $97.82 and a fifty-two week high of $124.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.08.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
