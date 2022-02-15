Beam (BEAM) Achieves Market Cap of $41.01 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000861 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beam has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $41.01 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00017201 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000697 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 107,880,760 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

