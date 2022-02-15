Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 7,488 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,488 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $38,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.37. 1,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,378. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.31 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.