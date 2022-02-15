Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 13,699 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,699 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $25,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,723,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 383,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,599,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.16. 34,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,695. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.30 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.05.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

