Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,216.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 532,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,853,000 after purchasing an additional 492,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 200,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 165,440 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 130,410 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 969,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,290,000 after purchasing an additional 102,629 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $74.62. 417,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,411. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.27. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.