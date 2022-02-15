Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 169.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,714 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,650,568,000 after buying an additional 350,521 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,812,000 after buying an additional 160,118 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,189,643,000 after buying an additional 387,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,151,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $691,178,000 after buying an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.86. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.54 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

