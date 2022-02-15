Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $62.10 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $446.03. 197,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,141,664. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $461.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $373.26 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

