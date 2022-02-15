Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $14.23 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 562.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,448 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 52,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.22. 6,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,562. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.52 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.74. The company has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.38.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,928 shares of company stock valued at $29,379,540 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

