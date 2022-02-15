Baymount Management LP Makes New $5.34 Million Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Baymount Management LP purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,000. Booking makes up approximately 0.5% of Baymount Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Booking by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,769.00.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $99.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,645.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,767. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,053.57 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29. The company has a market capitalization of $108.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,388.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,354.51.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

