Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 503,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 92,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $161.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 3.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.60%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

