Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Grainger (LON:GRI)

Grainger (LON:GRI)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.86) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 375 ($5.07) to GBX 390 ($5.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($5.01) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($5.01) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($5.01) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 357.50 ($4.84).

Grainger stock opened at GBX 292.60 ($3.96) on Monday. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of GBX 257.10 ($3.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340 ($4.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 8.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 304.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 308.45. The company has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 18.16.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £303 ($410.01).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

