Barclays PLC Purchases 5,655 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after buying an additional 159,507 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 368,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 27,424 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE MG opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.90 million, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73. Mistras Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $12.57.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

