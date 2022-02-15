Barclays PLC Has $162,000 Stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 213.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,119 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,372 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,521 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,664,585 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $25,319,000 after purchasing an additional 65,912 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,653 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRC stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $435.99 million, a P/E ratio of 206.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

