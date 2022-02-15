Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 219.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 220,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARTNA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Artesian Resources in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $434.65 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 59.44%.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $201,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

