Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 374.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 8.1% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 8.6% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 388.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 87,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 39,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.01. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $184.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.