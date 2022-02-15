Barclays PLC Grows Stake in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Barclays PLC grew its position in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 919.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PLx Pharma were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PLx Pharma by 153.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 173,297 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in PLx Pharma in the third quarter worth $332,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 75.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

PLXP opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. PLx Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $159.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 4.41.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 560.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

