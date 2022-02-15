Barclays PLC Grows Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Invacare were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Invacare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invacare by 410.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invacare by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Invacare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,353,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,991,000 after acquiring an additional 44,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invacare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,567,000 after acquiring an additional 76,683 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invacare alerts:

IVC stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. Invacare Co. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IVC shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.