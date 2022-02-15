Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 434,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan E. Hartley bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,569 shares of company stock worth $65,589 over the last quarter. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens & Northern stock opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $27.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

