Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Magenta Therapeutics were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGTA. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

