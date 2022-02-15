Bar Harbor Bankshares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $440.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 25.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHB. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $797,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 32.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

