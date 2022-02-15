Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Trading Up 7.1% After Strong Earnings

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $40.20 and last traded at $40.13. 1,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 169,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth $219,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth $221,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

