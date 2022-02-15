Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Shares of NTB traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,928. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,778,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

