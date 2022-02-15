Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$170.00 at TD Securities

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Desjardins raised Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$154.22.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal stock traded up C$0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$149.52. The stock had a trading volume of 576,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,920. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$142.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$134.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.93 billion and a PE ratio of 12.91. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$97.43 and a 12 month high of C$152.87.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 13.850001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.