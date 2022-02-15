Bank of Marin Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bank of Marin increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Bank of Marin’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 168,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 144,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 27,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 212,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $50.01. 223,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,155,166. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.