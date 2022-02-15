Bank of Marin Purchases 92 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bank of Marin raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.6% of Bank of Marin’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after buying an additional 2,419,441 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,847,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,525,100,000 after buying an additional 898,803 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,585,775,000 after buying an additional 1,175,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $5,528,240,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.70. The stock had a trading volume of 882,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,375,625. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.10.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

