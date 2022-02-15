Bank of Marin Has $1.07 Million Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AerCap by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,552,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,756,000 after purchasing an additional 244,166 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in AerCap by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,789,000 after buying an additional 440,556 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,053,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,318,000 after buying an additional 147,118 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,994,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,912,000 after buying an additional 35,335 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,004,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,691,000 after buying an additional 58,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AerCap stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.41. 17,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,266. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $42.92 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.24.

Several equities analysts have commented on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

