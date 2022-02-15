Bank of Marin Acquires 35 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Bank of Marin raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 912 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $199,823,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,347,000 after purchasing an additional 319,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,475,000 after purchasing an additional 167,211 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $789.06.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $18.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $639.80. 2,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $658.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $653.33. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $467.22 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total value of $1,207,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,133 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

