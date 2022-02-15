BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Position Increased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,548 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in BancFirst by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after acquiring an additional 54,531 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 251,252 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BancFirst by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BancFirst by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 54,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BancFirst by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,322 shares in the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANF opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.74. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.27.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 33.61%. Research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

